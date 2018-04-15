Top Stories
ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:19 pm

Maren Morris Performs 'Rich' at ACM Awards 2018! (Video)

Maren Morris Performs 'Rich' at ACM Awards 2018! (Video)

Maren Morris hits the stage for a performance at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old country singer, who walked the red carpet with her new husband, sang her new song “Rich” at the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Maren had giant letters spelling out “RICH” on the stage and the show’s host Reba McEntire joked after the performance that she took the letters from singer Jon Rich‘s front yard.
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris acm awards performance 01
maren morris acm awards performance 02
maren morris acm awards performance 03
maren morris acm awards performance 04
maren morris acm awards performance 05
maren morris acm awards performance 06
maren morris acm awards performance 07
maren morris acm awards performance 08
maren morris acm awards performance 09
maren morris acm awards performance 10
maren morris acm awards performance 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards, Maren Morris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr