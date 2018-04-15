Sun, 15 April 2018 at 9:19 pm
Maren Morris Performs 'Rich' at ACM Awards 2018! (Video)
Maren Morris hits the stage for a performance at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The 28-year-old country singer, who walked the red carpet with her new husband, sang her new song “Rich” at the show.
Maren had giant letters spelling out “RICH” on the stage and the show’s host Reba McEntire joked after the performance that she took the letters from singer Jon Rich‘s front yard.
