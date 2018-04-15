Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:54 pm

Miranda Lambert Makes ACMs History with Most Wins Ever

Miranda Lambert Makes ACMs History with Most Wins Ever

Miranda Lambert just made history as the artist to win the most awards ever at the ACM Awards.

The 34-year-old won her 30th and 31st awards from the show at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Miranda surpassed Brooks & Dunn to become the artist with the most wins. The duo has 29 wins.

During the show on Sunday night, Miranda won the awards for Female Vocalist of the Year (for the ninth year in a row) and Song of the Year for “Tin Man.”
