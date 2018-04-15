Miranda Lambert Makes ACMs History with Most Wins Ever

Miranda Lambert just made history as the artist to win the most awards ever at the ACM Awards.

The 34-year-old won her 30th and 31st awards from the show at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Miranda surpassed Brooks & Dunn to become the artist with the most wins. The duo has 29 wins.

During the show on Sunday night, Miranda won the awards for Female Vocalist of the Year (for the ninth year in a row) and Song of the Year for “Tin Man.”