Sun, 15 April 2018 at 11:06 pm

Miranda Lambert Performs 'Keeper of the Flame' at ACM Awards 2018 - Watch!

Miranda Lambert Performs 'Keeper of the Flame' at ACM Awards 2018 - Watch!

Miranda Lambert is bringing the fire!

The superstar performed “Keeper of the Flame” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Lambert

Miranda took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as for Song of the Year with “Tin Man.”

“ACM Celebration! @LittleBigTown jumps on the #glamjam bandwagon,” Miranda wrote on her Instagram, captioning a cute celebratory video dancing to Bruno Mars.

Watch a clip of her performance below!
