Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:51 pm

New Couple Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Step Out After Making Their Romance Public!

New Couple Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Step Out After Making Their Romance Public!

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are the hot new couple in town!

The 37-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress were spotted out and about on Sunday (April 15) in different locations.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris was seen driving his vintage Porsche Speedster around town in Los Angeles. He also stopped at a pet store for some supplies in Los Feliz.

Meanwhile, Annabelle was seen rocking long hair on the set of her upcoming Joe Carnahan-directed science-fiction film Boss Level in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was seen enjoying a cup of coffee and chit-chatting with a co-worker while on the set.

The two lovebirds were last seen paired up for a dinner party in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 00
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 01 2
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 01
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 02
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 03
chris pine annabelle wallis april 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Chris Pine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr
  • chloe

    I don’t understand why these two are being made into such a big thing? They’re not even together in these photos…