New Couple Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Step Out After Making Their Romance Public!

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are the hot new couple in town!

The 37-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress were spotted out and about on Sunday (April 15) in different locations.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine

Chris was seen driving his vintage Porsche Speedster around town in Los Angeles. He also stopped at a pet store for some supplies in Los Feliz.

Meanwhile, Annabelle was seen rocking long hair on the set of her upcoming Joe Carnahan-directed science-fiction film Boss Level in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was seen enjoying a cup of coffee and chit-chatting with a co-worker while on the set.

The two lovebirds were last seen paired up for a dinner party in Malibu, Calif.