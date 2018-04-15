Newly Single Miranda Lambert Is Red Hot at ACM Awards 2018!

Miranda Lambert looks stunning in her red dress while attending the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old country singer attended the event solo after recently splitting from her boyfriend Anderson East.

Miranda is set to perform during the show and she is nominated for three awards – Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Video of the Year for “We Should Be Friends.”

FYI: Miranda is wearing a Georges Chakra gown.