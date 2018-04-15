Top Stories
Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Adele Dances Along to Beyonce's Coachella Performance - Watch!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:00 am

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Girlfriend Abby Champion Are a Denim Duo at Coachella

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend Abby Champion coordinated their outfits for their appearance at Coachella!

The 24-year-old Midnight Sun actor and the 21-year-old model were both pictured in white t-shirts and denim shorts while attending the Lucky Brand Desert Jam on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Palm Springs, Calif.

Patrick and Abby both shared some videos on their Instagram stories while at the event. The party had a bowling alley inside, which is pretty cool!

20+ pictures inside of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion in their denim outfits…

patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 01
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 02
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 03
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 04
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 05
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 06
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 07
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 08
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 09
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 10
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 11
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 12
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 13
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 14
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 15
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 16
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 17
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 18
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 19
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 20
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 21
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 22
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 23
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 24
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 25
patrick schwarzenegger abby champion coachella lucky brand 26

Photos: Michael Simon
