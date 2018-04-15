Pregnant Cardi B Brings the Party to Coachella 2018 With Chance the Rapper, G-Eazy & Kehlani

Cardi B brought the heat to Coachella!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who recently revealed her baby bump during her performance on Saturday Night Live, performed at the festival on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

Cardi performed cuts like “Bickenhead,” “Drip,” “Bartier Cardi” and “Foreva” during the set, as well as her remix of Bruno Mars‘ “Finesse.”

She also brought a bunch of superstar friends out to join her during her set, including Chance The Rapper, G-Eazy and Kehlani.

