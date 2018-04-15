Rachel Brosnahan & Co-Stars Kick Off 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Emmy Campaign

Rachel Brosnahan arrives in style for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Emmy FYC Press Night at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Saturday (April 14) in Hollywood.

Also seen in attendance at the event were co-stars Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Alex Borstein, as well as executive producer Daniel Palladino, writer and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

At the event, Rachel spoke about doing stand-up comedy on the show.

“Somebody else has written these brilliant jokes for me,” she said at the event (via Variety). “There is an audience that’s paid to laugh at my jokes!”