Sun, 15 April 2018 at 12:14 pm

'Rampage' Wins Weekend Box Office, Narrowly Beating 'Quiet Place'

'Rampage' Wins Weekend Box Office, Narrowly Beating 'Quiet Place'

Dwayne Johnson and Naomie HarrisRampage has narrowly beat A Quiet Place at the weekend box office!

Rampage earned $34.5 million this weekend in its opening weekend debut. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s A Quiet Place earned a total of $32.6 million at the box office in its second weekend, good enough for second place.

Rounding out the top five movies at the box office this weekend were Truth or Dare, which earned $19 million, Ready Player One, which earned $11.2 million, and Blockers, which earned $10.2 million.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???
