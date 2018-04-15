Reba McEntire Calls Out ACM Awards for Lack of Female Nominees During Opening Monologue (Video)

Reba McEntire appears on stage for her opening monologue at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The legendary country singer opened the show by talking about equality for women and she called out the lack of female nominees in the Entertainer of the Year category.

“Have you seen the Entertainer of the Year category? Five men, no women. Looks like singles night at the Holiday Inn,” she joked.

Reba also pointed out how she’s hosting the show solo after years of two men hosting together.

“This year I’m following some guys who have done such a great job as hosts. Luke and Dierks, and before that, Luke and Blake. I guess they finally figured out that it only takes one woman to do the job of two men… I really do love you both, all three of you,” she said.