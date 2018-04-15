Rihanna Reigns at Coachella With a Brown Bow Dress While Watching Beyonce!

Rihanna looks so stylish at Coachella!

The Anti superstar flaunted her fierce fashion on her Instagram on Sunday (April 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“extra af. #chella18,” she captioned the post.

Rihanna was spotted living it up in the front row and happily rocking out to Beyonce‘s incredible Coachella set on Saturday night (April 14). Check out fierce photos from the epic performance if you haven’t already!

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Y/PROJECT brown draped organza bow dress, UGG x Y/Project extra long stiletto boots, Harry Kotlar diamond earrings and bracelets, and Le Vian diamond rings.