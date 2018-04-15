Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest &amp; Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 6:26 pm

Rihanna Reigns at Coachella With a Brown Bow Dress While Watching Beyonce!

Rihanna Reigns at Coachella With a Brown Bow Dress While Watching Beyonce!

Rihanna looks so stylish at Coachella!

The Anti superstar flaunted her fierce fashion on her Instagram on Sunday (April 15).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“extra af. #chella18,” she captioned the post.

Rihanna was spotted living it up in the front row and happily rocking out to Beyonce‘s incredible Coachella set on Saturday night (April 14). Check out fierce photos from the epic performance if you haven’t already!

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a Y/PROJECT brown draped organza bow dress, UGG x Y/Project extra long stiletto boots, Harry Kotlar diamond earrings and bracelets, and Le Vian diamond rings.
Credit: Dennis Leupold; Photos: Instagram: @badgalriri
Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Rihanna

