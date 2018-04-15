Rita Ora is Joined by Boyfriend Andrew Watt at Coachella!

Rita Ora and boyfriend Andrew Watt hang out with friends as they check out a couple of performances at Coachella on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked hot in a denim bra and white jeans while was spotted sharing a couple of cute kisses with her boyfriend out on the fields.

Earlier that day, Rita was spotted partying with fans at the Absolut Openhouse Tent.

The night before, Rita hit the stage to perform Selena Gomez‘s verse in “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo.