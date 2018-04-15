Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:02 am

Rita Ora Performs New Song 'Proud' at Coachella!

Rita Ora is all smiles as she stops by the Absolut Openhouse Tent at Coachella on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Indio, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress/singer looked hot in a denim bra and white jeans as she hung out with fans at the party.

While she was there, Rita took over the DJ booth to perform her song “Proud” for the audience.

Last night, Rita hit the stage to perform Selena Gomez‘s verse in “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo.

