Salma Hayek & Other Celebs Show Support at UNICEF Ball

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:45 am

Salma Hayek goes glam for the Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (April 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also seen in attendance at the event were Alyssa Milano, Molly Sims, Keegan-Michael Key, Betty Who, Don Johnson, and Suzanne Somers.

Salma was awarded with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Leadership Award that evening at the event for her work helping children around the world.

