Beyonce at Coachella 2018 - Full Coverage!

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:37 pm

Sam Smith Hangs Out with Boyfriend Brandon Flynn & His Family!

Sam Smith is enjoying time with boyfriend Brandon Flynn!

The 25-year-old singer was all smiles as he posed with the 24-year-old 13 Reasons Why star and his parents in a cute family photo.

“Fam Jam,” Brandon captioned the below photo of his parents and boyfriend.

Sam and Brandon have been linked to each other since last October when they were spotted sharing a kiss while out and about in New York City.

Just last week Brandon supported Sam at one of his final tour stops in London.

