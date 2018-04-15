Sam Smith Hangs Out with Boyfriend Brandon Flynn & His Family!

Sam Smith is enjoying time with boyfriend Brandon Flynn!

The 25-year-old singer was all smiles as he posed with the 24-year-old 13 Reasons Why star and his parents in a cute family photo.

“Fam Jam,” Brandon captioned the below photo of his parents and boyfriend.

Sam and Brandon have been linked to each other since last October when they were spotted sharing a kiss while out and about in New York City.

Just last week Brandon supported Sam at one of his final tour stops in London.