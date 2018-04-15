Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 2:27 pm

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Toned Midriff at Coachella!

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Her Toned Midriff at Coachella!

Shay Mitchell shows off her super cool festival style as she arrives at the #REVOLVEfestivalDay party on Saturday afternoon (April 14) held during Coachella in La Quinta, Calif.

The 31-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star showed off her toned abs in a white tank top and beige jumpsuit while rocking sunglasses for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shay Mitchell

Later that night, Shay was spotted hanging out with friends as they stopped by the Neon Carnival party during the music fest.

10+ pictures inside of Shay Mitchell at Coachella
Credit: Getty; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
