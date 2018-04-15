Smash's Katharine McPhee & Megan Hilty Reunite on Broadway

While music fans were freaking out about Destiny’s Child reuniting at Coachella, there was another reunion happening that likely had Broadway fans just as excited!

Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty had a mini-Smash reunion backstage at the musical Waitress on Saturday night (April 14) in New York City.

Kat is currently starring in the show and Megan went to see a performance with her husband Brian Gallagher.

“UM yes hi hello. 30K RTs and we do SMASH season 3. @meganhilty 😏,” Kat tweeted with a photo of them two.