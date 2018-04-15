Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 10:41 pm

Sports Stars Drew Brees & Lindsey Vonn Present at ACM Awards 2018!

Sports Stars Drew Brees & Lindsey Vonn Present at ACM Awards 2018!

Drew Brees is joined by his wife Brittany while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Another sports star who attended the event was Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who showed off her sneakers under her yellow gown.

Both Drew and Lindsey appeared on stage during the show to present awards.

Lindsey checked out Jennifer Lopez‘s Vegas show the night before while in town. She wrote on Instagram, “So amazing to meet @jlo for my BFF’s B-day! Love you tons @vbcella! Incredible show! #allihave.”
