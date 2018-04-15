Top Stories
Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:15 pm

The Weeknd Gets Cozy with Justin Bieber's Ex Chantel Jeffries at Coachella

The Weeknd Gets Cozy with Justin Bieber's Ex Chantel Jeffries at Coachella

The Weeknd was seen getting close with DJ and model Chantel Jeffries while hanging around Coachella.

The 28-year-old entertainer and Chantel, 24, were seen walking around in a VIP area on Saturday night (April 14) in Indio, Calif. The Weeknd has his arm around Chantel and they could be seen laughing and joking together. At one point, Chantel appeared to have her head on his shoulder.

Chantel used to be linked to Justin Bieber, who, of course, has had an on-again, off-again romance with The Weeknd’s ex Selena Gomez.

Check out the photos over at TMZ.
Photos: Getty
