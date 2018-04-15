Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Cara Delevingne Responds to Fans Calling Her Out Over Coachella Protest & Beyonce Performance Praise

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 7:08 pm

Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Attend the ACM Awards Together!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are all smiles on the red carpet together at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old country singer is set to perform his song “Marry Me” during the show and he is also up for four awards.

Thomas is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for Life Changes, Video of the Year for “Marry Me,” and Vocal Event of the Year for “Craving You” featuring Maren Morris.
