Was Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Drama Predicted By Medium Tyler Henry? (Video)

Last year, Khloe Kardashian made an appearance on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, where he seemingly predicted trouble ahead for Khloe and Tristan Thompson.

“For you, I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that is reaching its peak,” he said. “So one of the challenges that’s coming through is a referral of ultimately being distanced but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally, I’m seeing a clock…and it’s symbolic for basically saying that a schedule, or two people’s schedules, would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship. If we have two individuals who are both very driven, doing their own things, the feeling is, we want to ensure we have enough time for a relationship to be able to have that and that can be a challenge if two people are motivated and are not necessarily always together physically with where they’re going.”

Khloe explained that Tristan is based in Cleveland, and he’s a basketball player, to which Tyler responded, “As long as we’re good with all that travel, I’m honestly not seeing anything that I’m immediately concerned about.”

If you don’t know, Tristan was caught allegedly cheating just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child.