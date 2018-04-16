Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:10 am

ACM Awards 2018: Get an Inside Look with These Backstage & Audience Photos!

ACM Awards 2018: Get an Inside Look with These Backstage & Audience Photos!

There were lots of celebs in attendance at the 2018 ACM Awards and you can take a look at what went on behind-the-scenes with these photos snapped backstage and in the audience!

Couples like Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban met up near their seats in the front row.

Entertainer of the Year winner Jason Aldean was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with his wife Brittany Kerr while backstage after accepting his award.

Julia Michaels, a newcomer to the country music scene, got to meet Miranda Lambert, who broke history at the show by becoming the most-winning artist in ACMs history.

15+ pictures inside from backstage and in the audience…

Photos: Francis Specker/CBS
Posted to: 2018 ACM Awards, ACM Awards

