ACM Awards 2018: Get an Inside Look with These Backstage & Audience Photos!
There were lots of celebs in attendance at the 2018 ACM Awards and you can take a look at what went on behind-the-scenes with these photos snapped backstage and in the audience!
Couples like Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban met up near their seats in the front row.
Entertainer of the Year winner Jason Aldean was spotted sharing a sweet kiss with his wife Brittany Kerr while backstage after accepting his award.
Julia Michaels, a newcomer to the country music scene, got to meet Miranda Lambert, who broke history at the show by becoming the most-winning artist in ACMs history.
