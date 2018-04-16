Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Variety Of Looks to Coachella!

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a fierce pose in her sunglasses while attending the #REVOLVEfestivalDay party day two held during the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 15) in La Quinta, Calif.

The 37-year-old model was joined at the event by Joan Smalls, Ty Dolla Sign, Lauren Jauregui, Nicole Scherzinger, Cameron Monaghan, Peyton List, Victoria Justice, Winnie Harlow, Amanda Steele, Jasmine Sanders, Shaun Ross, and musical guests Rick Ross and Chance The Rapper.

Alessandra rocked a variety of outfits throughout the weekend and even helped American Express kick off their first-ever Card Member Club on the festival ground on Saturday (April 14).

Also pictured: Sara Sampaio spotted showing some PDA with her boyfriend Olivier Ripley on day two (April 15) of the festival and enjoying a festival escape at the The Estate Club luxury home on Friday (April 13).