Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella End Their Engagement &amp; Announce Split After 6 Years

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb &amp; Music Coverage!

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 4:30 am

Amber Heard Steps Out for Lunch With a Friend in Los Feliz!

Amber Heard Steps Out for Lunch With a Friend in Los Feliz!

Amber Heard is stepping out for a bite with friends!

The 31-year-old Aquaman star was spotted waiting for her car following an al fresco lunch with a friend on Saturday (April 14) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Amber was spotted enjoying some wine and conversation during her weekend lunch with a friend.

Aquaman is set to hit theaters in December. Amber plays Mera in the film, which is about Arthur Curry, who learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world.

Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard lunch april 2018 01
amber heard lunch april 2018 02
amber heard lunch april 2018 03
amber heard lunch april 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr