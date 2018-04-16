Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 6:39 pm

'American Idol' 2018 - All-Star Duets Lineup Revealed!

The American Idol contestants will be joined by some of the biggest stars in music for duet performances during the Top 24 round!

The full list of celebs taking the stage with the top 24 contestants for the season has been revealed, and it’s a great lineup.

If you don’t know, last week, 12 of the top 24 took the stage with a celeb entertainer to sing a duet. Tonight, the remaining 12 contestants will take the stage once again with a whole new crop of celeb entertainers.

Click through the slideshow to see the celeb entertainers taking the stage on American Idol with the contestants…
Photos: ABC
