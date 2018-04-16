Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 9:55 pm

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five More Eliminated, Seven Others Advance!

American Idol just sent some more contestants home after another week of star-studded duets!

The second half of the Top 24 got to showcase their vocal talents this week but only seven contestants advanced to the next round.

The judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – selected the best 4 men and the best 3 women to advance.

Make sure to check out who made it through last week and the complete list of the Top 14!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC. Live shows are set to begin on April 22nd.

Click through the slideshow to find out who will be advancing to the Top 14…
Photos: ABC
American Idol

