Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 9:55 pm

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 14 Contestants Revealed!

American Idol just revealed their Top 14 contestants and the talent in the group is amazing!

Over two weeks, the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – narrowed down the contestants to the best 8 men and the best 6 women.

While many of America’s favorites made it through to the next round, some surprising contestants didn’t make the cut!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC. Live shows are set to begin on April 22nd.

Click through the slideshow to meet American Idol’s top 14…
Photos: ABC
