Carrie Underwood Reveals Face in Public for First Time Since Injury, Performs at ACM Awards

John Cena & Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Announce Split After 6 Years

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 12:30 am

American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson Explains How He Lost 70 Pounds Since His Audition

American Idol's Caleb Lee Hutchinson Explains How He Lost 70 Pounds Since His Audition

Caleb Lee Hutchinson is one of the Top 24 contestants on American Idol‘s reboot season and he is dishing on his major weight loss!

The 19-year-old singer is down about 70 pounds since the time we first met him at his audition.

“I’ve lost about 70 pounds now,” Caleb said on Sunday night’s episode after host Ryan Seacrest brought up his transformation. When asked how he did it, he responded, “One day I was like, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be cool if I drank water and walked every night.’”

Katy Perry then gave him a standing ovation for his honest response and Caleb added, “The more the Instagram likes went up, the more I wanted to hit the treadmill.”

See photos of Caleb Lee Hutchinson’s transformation in the gallery…

Photos: ABC
