Amy Schumer Eyed for Lead in Drama 'Christy Martin'

Amy Schumer may be starring in a gritty drama titled Christy Martin!

Deadline reports that the movie will be a “true story about the world champion boxer of the same name who had to fight through a man’s world to gain success and later personally found herself fighting for her life.”

Christy was married to a man named Jim Martin, who she would end up leaving him for a woman. Jim brutally attacked Christy and she ended up hospitalized.

Amy is well known for her comedic chops, having starred in Trainwreck, Snatched, and this weekend’s I Feel Pretty.