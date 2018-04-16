Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:48 pm

Amy Schumer Eyed for Lead in Drama 'Christy Martin'

Amy Schumer Eyed for Lead in Drama 'Christy Martin'

Amy Schumer may be starring in a gritty drama titled Christy Martin!

Deadline reports that the movie will be a “true story about the world champion boxer of the same name who had to fight through a man’s world to gain success and later personally found herself fighting for her life.”

Christy was married to a man named Jim Martin, who she would end up leaving him for a woman. Jim brutally attacked Christy and she ended up hospitalized.

Amy is well known for her comedic chops, having starred in Trainwreck, Snatched, and this weekend’s I Feel Pretty.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Schumer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr