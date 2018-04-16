Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 3:52 pm

Ariel Winter Bares Some Skin at Coachella with Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter puts her toned body on display while walking around the field at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress was joined by boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, while checking out the music scene at the festival.

Ariel was seen wearing a white lace top and jean shorts at the festival on Saturday.

Make sure to check out the revealing crop-top that Ariel wore to the festival last year!

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter at Coachella with her boyfriend…

