Bella Hadid Denies Kissing Her Ex The Weeknd at Coachella

Bella Hadid is speaking out to deny rumors that she kissed her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd at a party held during Coachella weekend.

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old singer were reportedly “all over each other” at a party on Friday night, even though he was spotted getting cozy with someone else the next night.

Well, it wasn’t Bella at all. She shot down the reports by leaving a comment on E! News’ Instagram post about the story.

“It wasn’t me,” Bella wrote along with some emojis. See a screengrab in the gallery.