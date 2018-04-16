Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 4:33 pm

Bella Thorne Wears Completely Sheer Dress at Coachella 2018

Bella Thorne Wears Completely Sheer Dress at Coachella 2018

Bella Thorne shows off some skin while wearing a totally sheer dress over lingerie while attending the final night of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival‘s first weekend on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

The 20-year-old entertainer was joined at the event by her boyfriend Mod Sun and her older sister Dani Thorne.

Bella took to Twitter that day to post an upsetting message.

“For one day I almost forgot my dad died but then ofc my mother has to go bring it up in the most negative way ughhhh,” she wrote.
