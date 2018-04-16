Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:30 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Advice to His Teen Self (Video)

Benedict Cumberbatch is offering his best advice to his younger self!

The 41-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor took part in a fun new interview with 14-year-old singer Sophia Grace.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Benedict Cumberbatch

The duo discussed dating, teeth, birthdays, her fear of flying, and lots more.

Benedict also shared his strongest advice when it comes to bullying: “This is really tough – to not take it personally and to realize it’s not really about you, it’s about them.”

Watch below!

Don’t miss Benedict in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on April 27.


Sophia Grace | Interviews Benedict Cumberbatch On Gender Equality, Bullying And More!!!
Photos: Sophia Grace
