Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Advice to His Teen Self (Video)

Benedict Cumberbatch is offering his best advice to his younger self!

The 41-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor took part in a fun new interview with 14-year-old singer Sophia Grace.

The duo discussed dating, teeth, birthdays, her fear of flying, and lots more.

Benedict also shared his strongest advice when it comes to bullying: “This is really tough – to not take it personally and to realize it’s not really about you, it’s about them.”

Don’t miss Benedict in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on April 27.



Sophia Grace | Interviews Benedict Cumberbatch On Gender Equality, Bullying And More!!!