BTS Has a New Album Coming in May!

There is new music coming from K-Pop superstars BTS!

The group just announced that they will be releasing their new album Love Yourself: Tear on May 18. The album is the sequel to their previous project, Love Yourself: Her.

Her reached number seven on the Billboard 200 album chart and solidified BTS as one of the most popular international acts in America.

Pre-orders of the album will launch on April 18 and we bet fans can’t wait to get their hands on the group’s new music.

WILL YOU BUY the new album?