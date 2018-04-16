Mon, 16 April 2018 at 1:51 pm
BTS Has a New Album Coming in May!
There is new music coming from K-Pop superstars BTS!
The group just announced that they will be releasing their new album Love Yourself: Tear on May 18. The album is the sequel to their previous project, Love Yourself: Her.
Her reached number seven on the Billboard 200 album chart and solidified BTS as one of the most popular international acts in America.
Pre-orders of the album will launch on April 18 and we bet fans can’t wait to get their hands on the group’s new music.
WILL YOU BUY the new album?
Just Jared on Facebook