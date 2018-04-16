Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 10:37 pm

Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams Perform 'Sangria Wine' During Her 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello & Pharrell Williams Perform 'Sangria Wine' During Her 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello was joined on stage by Pharrell Williams at her concert last night!

The 21-year-old “Havana” singer and the 45-year-old “Happy” rapper slayed their performance as part of her Never Be the Same Tour on Sunday (April 15) at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

The duo brought the heat during Camila‘s unreleased song “Sangria Wine,” showing off their smooth vocals and dance moves.

You can watch videos from the performance here and here, and be sure to check out Camila‘s Never Be The Same Tour set list.

