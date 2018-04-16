Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:05 am

Camila Morrone rests her head on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s lap while hanging out at Coachella over the weekend!

Leonardo, 43, and Camila, 20, have never confirmed if they’re in a relationship, but sets of photos emerging from the music festival seem to confirm they’re an item!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Earlier in the weekend, Camila and Leonardo were seen getting very cozy together while at a private party.

Check out the newest photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone…
