Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:05 am
Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos
Camila Morrone rests her head on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s lap while hanging out at Coachella over the weekend!
Leonardo, 43, and Camila, 20, have never confirmed if they’re in a relationship, but sets of photos emerging from the music festival seem to confirm they’re an item!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio
Earlier in the weekend, Camila and Leonardo were seen getting very cozy together while at a private party.
Check out the newest photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: 2018 Coachella Music Festival, Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio
Sponsored Links by ZergNet