Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone rests her head on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s lap while hanging out at Coachella over the weekend!

Leonardo, 43, and Camila, 20, have never confirmed if they’re in a relationship, but sets of photos emerging from the music festival seem to confirm they’re an item!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Earlier in the weekend, Camila and Leonardo were seen getting very cozy together while at a private party.

Check out the newest photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone…