Carrie Coon Takes on Villain Role in 'Avengers: Infinity War'
It was just revealed that Carrie Coon is in Avengers: Infinity War!
The Emmy-nominee (for her work on Fargo) will voice the role of Proxima Midnight in the upcoming film. Proxima Midnight is a villain in Thanos’ Black Order.
“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” co-director Joe Russo revealed in an interview to Radio Times. “And you may know her from season three of Fargo or The Leftovers.”
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is voicing the role of Black Order’s Ebony Maw and Terry Notary will be taking on Cull Obsidian.
The movie hits theaters on April 27.
