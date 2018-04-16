Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 9:59 am

Carrie Coon Takes on Villain Role in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Carrie Coon Takes on Villain Role in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

It was just revealed that Carrie Coon is in Avengers: Infinity War!

The Emmy-nominee (for her work on Fargo) will voice the role of Proxima Midnight in the upcoming film. Proxima Midnight is a villain in Thanos’ Black Order.

“Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight,” co-director Joe Russo revealed in an interview to Radio Times. “And you may know her from season three of Fargo or The Leftovers.”

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is voicing the role of Black Order’s Ebony Maw and Terry Notary will be taking on Cull Obsidian.

The movie hits theaters on April 27.
