Mon, 16 April 2018 at 1:23 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Trying to Do a Peace Sign is the Cutest Video You'll Watch Today!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Trying to Do a Peace Sign is the Cutest Video You'll Watch Today!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna, 2, was recorded saying “cheese” for the camera while trying to do a peace sign with her fingers – and the result is too cute!

Chrissy posted the video of Luna practicing her peace sign, while wearing little heels and carrying around a handbag. “working on our peace sign!,” Chrissy captioned the cute video! Watch the video below.

Luna is soon going to be a big sister! Chrissy and John are expecting their second child in a few weeks – a baby boy!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

