Mon, 16 April 2018 at 8:45 am

Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

2014 Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst has revealed that she is HIV positive and has been for “many years.”

The 29-year-old singer came forward on Instagram because an ex boyfriend “threatened to go public” with the information.

Conchita posted the news on her Instagram, and though the message is not in English, it has been translated.

“I will not give anyone the right to frighten me and influence my life,” she wrote (via the BBC). “Coming out is better than being outed by a third party.”

Conchita added that the virus is no longer detectable in her blood stream, and could no longer be transmitted to others. Conchita added that she never intended to come forward with this information.

“I hope to give others courage and to take another step against the stigmatization of people who, through their own behavior or that of others, have become infected with HIV,” she added.
