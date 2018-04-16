Drake Announces New Album 'Scorpion' for June Release!

New music alert! Drake has just announced that his his new album Scorpion is due out in June.

The 31-year-old entertainer shared the news via two Instagram posts on Monday (April 16).

One of the images features a scorpion on a chain pendant. The other shows Drake in a black satin bomber that reads, “Scorpion by Drake: June Twenty Eighteen.” Both posts have the same caption: “📀 JUNE 2018.”

Drake already has two #1 singles off the LP. “God’s Plan” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks and follow-up “Nice for What” just dethroned it for the No. 1 spot, according to Billboard.