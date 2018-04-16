Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 3:42 pm

Drake Announces New Album 'Scorpion' for June Release!

New music alert! Drake has just announced that his his new album Scorpion is due out in June.

The 31-year-old entertainer shared the news via two Instagram posts on Monday (April 16).

One of the images features a scorpion on a chain pendant. The other shows Drake in a black satin bomber that reads, “Scorpion by Drake: June Twenty Eighteen.” Both posts have the same caption: “📀 JUNE 2018.”

Drake already has two #1 singles off the LP. “God’s Plan” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks and follow-up “Nice for What” just dethroned it for the No. 1 spot, according to Billboard.


Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
