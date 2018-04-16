Eminem's Coachella 2018 Set List Revealed - Full Lineup of Songs!

Eminem hit the stage at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday night (April 15) and we have the full set list of songs he performed!

The 45-year-old rapper brought out many special guests including Skylar Grey, Dr Dre, Bebe Rexha, Kehlani, and more.

Eminem closed out the night as the first weekend of Coachella wrapped up. Coachella will be back for another weekend this coming Friday so stay tuned!

Eminem Coachella Set List

Medicine Man

‘Till I Collapse

Square Dance

3 a.m.

Kill You

Sing For The Moment

White America

Rap God

Soldier

Just Don’t Give a Fuck

Criminal

Chloraseptic (Remix)

The Way I Am

Walk on Water (with Skylar Grey)

Stan (with Skylar Grey)

Love the Way You Lie (with Skylar Grey)

Nowhere Fast (with Kehlani)

Inpatiently Waiting/My Life/ In Da Club (with 50 Cent)

The Monster (with Bebe Rexha)

River

My Name Is

The Real Slim Shady (song stopped halfway to introduce Dr Dre to the stage)

Still D.R.E. (Dr. Dre song) (with Dr. Dre)

Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang (Dr. Dre song) (with Dr. Dre)

California Love (2Pac cover) (with Dr. Dre)

Forgot About Dre (Dr. Dre song) (with Dr. Dre)

Not Afraid

Lose Yourself