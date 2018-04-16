Emma Watson Has a 'Harry Potter' Reunion with 2 of Her Co-Stars!

Emma Watson, Matthew Lewis, and Tom Felton had a Hogwarts reunion, and there’s a photo of the trio!

“School mates #hogwartsalumni,” Tom posted the photo on his Instagram account.

If you don’t know, Emma, Tom and Matthew starred in all of the Harry Potter movies together. Emma played the role of Hermoine Granger, Tom played the role of Draco Malfoy, and Matthew played the role of Neville Longbottom. So nice to see them all back together again!

Check out the reunion photo below…