Eva Longoria Gets Support from Star-Studded Group of Friends at Walk of Fame Celebration!

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Victoria Beckham walk the red carpet at a luncheon to celebrate Eva Longoria‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

Eva was joined by lots of famous friends at the event, including Felicity Huffman, Olivia Munn, Melanie Griffith, Justina Machado, Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin, Amaury Nolasco, Lana Parrilla, and her Overboard co-stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.

“Congrats to my dear friend @EvaLongoria for your ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! This woman is a superstar actress, producer, and director who is changing Hollywood with everything she touches. Making pure gold, baby! 🌟🌟,” Reese posted on Instagram with the below video.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:25pm PDT

FYI: Eva is wearing an Atelier Le Lis dress. Olivia is wearing an Alberta Ferretti outfit, LK Bennett shoes, a Christian Louboutin handbag, and Loree Rodkin jewelry.