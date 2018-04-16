Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 7:56 pm

Eva Longoria Gets Support from Star-Studded Group of Friends at Walk of Fame Celebration!

Eva Longoria Gets Support from Star-Studded Group of Friends at Walk of Fame Celebration!

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Victoria Beckham walk the red carpet at a luncheon to celebrate Eva Longoria‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

Eva was joined by lots of famous friends at the event, including Felicity Huffman, Olivia Munn, Melanie Griffith, Justina Machado, Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin, Amaury Nolasco, Lana Parrilla, and her Overboard co-stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez.

“Congrats to my dear friend @EvaLongoria for your ⭐️ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! This woman is a superstar actress, producer, and director who is changing Hollywood with everything she touches. Making pure gold, baby! 🌟🌟,” Reese posted on Instagram with the below video.

FYI: Eva is wearing an Atelier Le Lis dress. Olivia is wearing an Alberta Ferretti outfit, LK Bennett shoes, a Christian Louboutin handbag, and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

