Gigi & Bella Hadid Brave the Coachella Crowds Together!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid hold hands while walking through the crowds of people on day three of the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 15) in Indio, Calif.

The model sisters were joined by friends while checking out the music scene at the annual festival.

Gigi and Bella both wore crop tops and denim jeans while at the festival to watch Cardi B‘s set on the main stage.

“pre-cardi lunchin 🌭🍋🌵,” Gigi captioned the below photo on Instagram, in which she ate a hot dog while relaxing on the grass.