Top Stories
Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

Conchita Wurst Reveals HIV Diagnosis

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:33 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Glimpse Into Star-Studded Party with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives a Glimpse Into Star-Studded Party with Brad Falchuk

If you don’t know, Gwyneth Paltrow and her fiance Brad Falchuk had a star-studded party over the weekend and rumors have been swirling if the event was their wedding, a rehearsal dinner, or an engagement party.

While it’s still not clear what the Ryan Murphy-thrown event was celebrating, Gwyneth did just take to Instagram to give some insight!

“Thank you #ryanmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️,” Gwyneth began her post on Instagram. “There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude.”

Check out some of the A-list talent who attended Gwyneth and Brad‘s event.

Read Gwyneth’s entire post below…
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow message party 01

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr