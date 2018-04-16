Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 8:20 pm

Harry Anderson Dead - 'Night Court' Actor Dies at 65

Harry Anderson Dead - 'Night Court' Actor Dies at 65

Harry Anderson has sadly passed away.

The Emmy-nominated Night Court actor died on Monday (April 16) at a home in Asheville, NC.

No cause of death has been reported but local police reported that they do not expect foul play.

Harry starred as Judge Harry T. Stone on the NBC comedy Night Court in the mid-80s.

He also was the star of Dave’s World, the 1990 It miniseries and made several appearance on Cheers. Harry most recently co-starred in A Matter of Faith in 2014.

Our thoughts are with Harry‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Anderson, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    Sad news. Harry was funny and a great magician too. RIP.