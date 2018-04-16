Harry Anderson Dead - 'Night Court' Actor Dies at 65

Harry Anderson has sadly passed away.

The Emmy-nominated Night Court actor died on Monday (April 16) at a home in Asheville, NC.

No cause of death has been reported but local police reported that they do not expect foul play.

Harry starred as Judge Harry T. Stone on the NBC comedy Night Court in the mid-80s.

He also was the star of Dave’s World, the 1990 It miniseries and made several appearance on Cheers. Harry most recently co-starred in A Matter of Faith in 2014.

Our thoughts are with Harry‘s family and friends during this difficult time.