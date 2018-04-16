Ian Somerhalder to Star in Vampire Drama Show 'V-Wars'!

Ian Somerhalder is headed back to the Vampire world!

The 39-year-old actor has signed on to star in the vampire drama V-Wars, which is based on the book by the same name.

The 10-episode series will stream on Netflix.

THR writes the show will revolve around “Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder), who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.”

Ian is no stranger to the Vampire world, having starred on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries.