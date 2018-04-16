Mon, 16 April 2018 at 12:58 pm
Iggy Azalea & Tyga Spark More Romance Rumors at Coachella!
Iggy Azalea and Tyga are sparking some romance rumors!
The 28-year-old rapper and Iggy, 27, were seen smiling as they walked around the grounds together over the weekend in Indio, Calif.
They were also seen together at a separate time over the weekend, causing fans to wonder if they’re dating.
Earlier this month, Iggy proclaimed that she was definitely single while discussing monogamy.
Check out the photos of the rumored couple walking around the grounds at Coachella…
