Janelle Monáe: 'I Like That' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Janelle Monáe is back at it again with yet another brand new song titled “I Like That,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the latest release from the 32-year-old singer-actress’ upcoming third album and “emotion picture,” Dirty Computer, which is set to be released on April 27.

“I Like That” follows “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and the sexually-liberating video for “Pynk,” starring Tessa Thompson. “I’m crazy, and I’m sexy, and I’m cool,” she sings. “Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth.”

You can also stream “I Like That” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Janelle Monáe – I Like That [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Janelle Monae’s brand new song “I Like That”…