Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 3:20 pm

Janelle Monáe: 'I Like That' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Janelle Monáe: 'I Like That' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Janelle Monáe is back at it again with yet another brand new song titled “I Like That,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the latest release from the 32-year-old singer-actress’ upcoming third album and “emotion picture,” Dirty Computer, which is set to be released on April 27.

I Like That” follows “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and the sexually-liberating video for “Pynk,” starring Tessa Thompson. “I’m crazy, and I’m sexy, and I’m cool,” she sings. “Little rough around the edges but I keep it smooth.”

You can also stream “I Like That” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Janelle Monáe – I Like That [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Janelle Monae’s brand new song “I Like That”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Janelle Monae, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr