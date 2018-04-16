Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 6:34 pm

Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform in Front of the Louvre in Paris!

Jared Leto is bringing Thirty Seconds to Mars to Paris!

The 46-year-old musician and his band were spotted performing outside of the Louvre on Monday (April 16) in Paris, France.

The group has been hosting pop-up shows all across the globe to celebrate the release of their new album America.

Jared and the band also made stops at other landmarks in Paris to perform new songs and fan favorites.

