Jared Leto & Thirty Seconds to Mars Perform in Front of the Louvre in Paris!

Jared Leto is bringing Thirty Seconds to Mars to Paris!

The 46-year-old musician and his band were spotted performing outside of the Louvre on Monday (April 16) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

The group has been hosting pop-up shows all across the globe to celebrate the release of their new album America.

Jared and the band also made stops at other landmarks in Paris to perform new songs and fan favorites.

Make sure to listen to Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ new album!

Check out a video from their Paris performance below…